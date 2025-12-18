Over 3K students attend ICPE 2025 launched by PSA Ajay Kumar Sood

New Delhi: Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, welcomed Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, and briefed him on the institute’s expanding research, innovation and technology-led initiatives.

Prof. Sood, Chief Guest of the ongoing International Conference on Physics Education (ICPE) 2025, appreciated IIT Ropar’s integrated approach to research, innovation and societal impact, stressing alignment with national priorities.

Prof. Ahuja highlighted work in AI, quantum technologies, advanced materials, clean energy and education innovation, supported by industry partnerships. Prof. Sood also interacted with faculty and participants, sharing insights on strengthening India’s science ecosystem. ICPE 2025, underway from December 16–20, has drawn over 3,000 students.