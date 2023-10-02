Over 30.75 lakh audit reports filed for AY24 till Sept 30

New Delhi: More than 30.75 lakh audit reports were filed for AY 2023-24 on the e-filing portal till the due date of September 30, the Income Tax department said in a statement on Monday.

This includes about 29.5 lakh tax audit reports filed for AY24, besides other audit reports in Forms 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc, ensuring timely compliance.

To facilitate taxpayers, extensive outreach programmes were carried out, the I-T department said.

As part of the drive, around 55.4 lakh messages were sent via e-mails, SMSes, social media, besides information messages on the Income Tax portal to create awareness to file tax audit reports and other audit forms within the due date.

Besides, various user awareness videos were uploaded on the Income Tax website to assist people, the I-T department said.

Such concerted efforts have been helpful for taxpayers and tax professionals in filing audit reports within the due date, as per the statement.

The e-filing helpdesk team handled about 2.36 lakh queries in September, the statement said, adding that the support was provided through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, webex, and co-browsing

sessions.