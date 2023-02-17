Over 30 countries expected to participate in Technotex 2023, says Textiles ministry

New Delhi: More than 250 buyers from over 30 countries, including Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Guinea (South Africa), South Korea, Russia, and Luxembourg, are expected to participate in technical textiles show ‘Technotex 2023’, the Textiles Ministry said on Friday.

The show, to be held from February 22-24 in Mumbai, will be based on the theme ‘Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles@ 2047’.

“We are expecting more than 250 buyers from more than 30 countries,” Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary in the Textiles Ministry told.

He said that the three-day event will feature B2B (business-to-business) meetings, conferences and seminars along with a CEO Forum to be chaired by Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on February 24.

Saxena said that some agreements are expected to be signed for making technical textiles in India.

“Participation is studded with dignitaries from various countries and state governments. Maharashtra is the host state for the event and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh are the partner states.

The ministry said that the event will house 150-plus Technical Textiles exhibitors and buyers from over 30 countries, including Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Guinea (South Africa), South Korea, Russia, and Luxembourg.

Underlining the significance of Technotex 2023, the Textile Ministry said it would support in exemplifying the immense potential for trade and investment between India and foreign countries in technical textile sector.