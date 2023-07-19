Over 3 cr income tax returns filed so far

Over 3 crore ITRs for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal have been filed so far, out of which 91 per cent have been verified electronically, the income tax department said on Wednesday.

"Out of the 3.06 crore ITRs filed till 18th July, 2023, 2.81 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 91 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 1.50 crore ITRs have already been processed," the I-T department tweeted.

The 3 crore-milestone in income tax return (ITR) filing has been reached 7 days earlier this year. agencies