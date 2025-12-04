Over 17.35 lakh silver items hallmarked with mandatory HUID within three months

New Delhi: Over 17.35 lakh silver jewellery items have been hallmarked with the mandatory Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) within three months of its rollout, signalling strong acceptance among jewellers and consumers, according to official data.

While silver hallmarking will remain voluntary from September 1, 2025, HUID marking is compulsory for any silver article that is hallmarked. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the move marks a major step toward strengthening purity assurance and eliminating fake hallmarking. Each hallmarked piece now carries a six-digit alphanumeric HUID, enabling complete digital traceability and enhanced consumer protection.

BIS introduced mandatory HUID for all hallmarked silver jewellery and artefacts from September 2025. The HUID is laser-marked on each item alongside the BIS Standard Mark, the word SILVER, and the purity grade. Purity grades 925 and 800 account for nearly 90 per cent of hallmarked articles. The introduction of HUID has significantly accelerated hallmarking activity—around 32 lakh silver items were hallmarked in FY24–25. Hallmarking trends show the southern region leading in volumes, followed by the western and eastern regions. Payal/anklets form the largest category, mostly in 800 purity, while silver diyas are typically hallmarked in 800 and 925 purity grades.

Consumers can verify any hallmarked silver jewellery item by entering its HUID on the BIS CARE mobile app, available on both Android and iOS. The app provides key details including purity, jewellery type, the submitting jeweller, and the Assaying & Hallmarking Centre.

The silver HUID system builds on the existing gold hallmarking framework introduced in June 2021, now expanded to 373 districts, supported by 1,610 BIS-recognised centres and over 2.08 lakh registered gold jewellers.