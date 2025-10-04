Over 15K fishers, fish farmers join nationwide virtual consultations to shape fisheries policy

New Delhi: More than 15,000 fishers and fish farmers from 34 States and Union Territories participated in a series of nationwide virtual interactions organised by the Department of Fisheries (DoF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, from April to September 2025. Led by DoF Secretary Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, the six-month exercise provided a direct platform for stakeholders to share their challenges, aspirations, and feedback to shape future policy and support measures for the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

Participants included fishers, fish farmers, cooperatives, Fisheries Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs), startups, ICAR institutions, the National Fisheries Development Board, and State and UT Fisheries Departments. The consultations covered coastal, inland, hilly, island, and North-Eastern regions, ensuring representation from almost every district. During the discussions, participants appreciated government support under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS), Blue Revolution, and the Kisan Credit Card. They emphasized the need for quality fish seed, affordable feed, local feed mills, and better infrastructure like cold storage, transport, hatcheries, and cage culture units. Stakeholders also called for the integration of solar energy in aquaculture and adoption of technology-driven solutions such as drones for fish transport, satellite-based safety systems, and improved Potential Fishing Zone (PFZ) advisories.

Fishers expressed gratitude for the free installation of transponders in fishing vessels, noting their usefulness in receiving PFZ advisories, weather alerts, and avoiding unintentional boundary crossings. They also sought more dedicated fish markets, kiosks, and modern processing units to enhance value addition and income. Dr. Likhi said the feedback will guide inclusive and sustainable interventions aligned with the department’s five-year roadmap and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The fisheries sector, recognized as a ‘Sunrise Sector’, supports nearly 3 crore livelihoods and contributes 8 per cent to global fish production. With total production at 195 lakh tonnes and exports worth Rs 60,524 crore in FY24, the government has approved Rs 38,572 crore in investments to strengthen value chains, empower women through cooperatives and FFPOs, and promote domestic consumption and exports.