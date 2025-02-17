Over 100 designer cos, 50 leaders participate in ADW

Ahmedabad: More than 100 designer companies, Indian craft artists and students are displaying their creations at the Ahmedabad Design Week being held here, organisers said on Sunday.

The three-day design exhibition that started on Friday provides a platform for collaboration, a display of multidisciplinary designs and technologies, and ideas for sustainable solutions, according to a statement.

More than 50 industry leaders are participating in the event to share their ideas on evolving designs, creativity and sustainability, the statement said.

Over 20 artisans from across India are also displaying traditional crafts such as Jamdani, Ajrakh, Bandhani and Brass Antique, bringing artistry and storytelling to life, it added.

Around 5,000 people including students, industry professionals and academicians have attended the event so far.

The event is being held at Karnavati University campus in Gandhinagar and the Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre in Ahmedabad, the statement said.