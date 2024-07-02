Our decisions have effect on economy: CBDT chief to officials

New Delhi: Newly appointed CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal has told Income Tax Department officials that the decisions they take have implications on the nation’s economy, ease of doing business and international transactions as he asked them to draw a 100-day action plan.

Agrawal, 59, took charge as the head of the administrative body of the direct taxes department in the Union Finance Ministry on Monday. The government issued orders for his appointment last week.

The new CBDT chief wrote a two-page letter to the officers and staff of the department.

“Together, we should build a professional Department that is well-versed in the nuances of investigation, sensitive to taxpayer requirements, technology-savvy and is aware of our approach towards

taxpayers. “Let us be conscious that the decisions that we take have implications on the nation’s economy and ease of doing business, including international transactions and businesses,” Agrawal wrote in his message issued

on Monday.

He said that the government has mandated each department to draw a 100-day plan of action and hence, he expects various wings of the department to draw their suitable 100-day action plans and take initiatives in a “time-bound manner”.

“These plans can be suitably drawn and implemented in each range, charge and region. Please remember that the achievements of the Income Tax Department are a collective effort and initiatives taken at each level add up to the achievements of the Department.

“I urge you all to also draw short, medium and long-term plans of your respective verticals and charges. I would appreciate discussing with the respective teams about the action plans drawn by you,” he wrote in his message to the department.

Agrawal said the “complexities” of financial transactions were increasing day-by-day even as new business practices and the nature of financial transactions were evolving.

“We address a wide spectrum of taxpayers that range from new individual taxpayers to organisations having operations across the globe.

“Let us equip ourselves with understanding the latest trends in businesses & financial transactions so that we are capable of addressing associated issues with a professional approach,” he wrote.

The CBDT chief said the officials of the I-T Department should “engage” with the stakeholders to gather more insights into the financial ecosystem on one hand and build their confidence in our processes on the other.