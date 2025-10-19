Orion LED inaugurates its Experience Centre in Delhi

New Delhi: Orion LED, one of India’s leading manufacturers of indoor and outdoor LED display solutions, proudly announced the grand opening of its Experience Centre in Delhi. The new centre showcased the company’s most advanced range of LED technologies from ultra-fine pitch P0.9 indoor displays and large-format P10 outdoor solutions to cutting-edge Transparent LED and Mesh LED displays all designed, developed, and manufactured in India.

The Experience Centre aimed to offer customers, partners, and industry professionals an immersive, hands-on opportunity to explore Orion LED’s latest innovations, including flexible, curved, transparent, and mesh display technologies. These solutions were engineered to serve diverse sectors such as DOOH advertising, corporate communication, retail and hospitality, government infrastructure, public communication, events, and command centres.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Pawan Kumar (IRS), Commissioner of GST, Delhi, who joined as the Chief Guest, marking a significant milestone in Orion LED’s journey of innovation and excellence.