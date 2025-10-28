OPPO to redefine secure mobile AI with Google

New Delhi: Smart device brand OPPO on Monday announced a deeper collaboration with Google to redefine personalised and secure mobile AI, focusing on advanced AI capabilities, AI model deployment, and AI privacy. With this, OPPO aims to deliver more intuitive, secure, and comprehensive mobile AI experiences to users worldwide.

The full suite of breakthrough AI features will debut on the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16 on OPPO flagship devices.

“Working closely with partners like Google allows us to integrate next-generation AI experiences that are not only powerful but also highly personalised and secure,” said Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO.