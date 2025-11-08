OPPO announces launch of LUMO Image Engine in Find X9 Series

New Delhi: OPPO on Friday announced the introduction of the LUMO Image Engine, set to debut in the soon-to-launch Find X9 Series.

LUMO represents the pinnacle of OPPO’s imaging innovation, integrating advanced optics, colour science, sensor control, and computational processing into one seamless system.

Designed to reflect reality as naturally as the human eye perceives it, LUMO produces images with true-to-life light, depth, and detail — without artificial enhancement or exaggerated tones.

The result is imagery that simply looks real, intuitive, and human.

LUMO, OPPO’s proprietary imaging platform, is designed to capture moments as naturally as the human eye perceives them.

It works at the foundation level and thoughtfully balances how the camera interprets light, measures depth, preserves colour, and recognises human presence in a frame.

Instead of chasing hyper-sharp output or heavy HDR effects, LUMO focuses on delivering accurate tonal balance, natural transitions, and spatial realism across faces, backgrounds, and objects.