OPPO announces launch of flagship Find X9 Series

New Delhi: OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, announced the India launch of its latest flagship Find X9 Series following the product’s successful debut in the Chinese market. The OPPO Find X9 Series will set a new benchmark for mobile photography and flagship smartphone excellence.

Find X9 Series introduces a new-generation design that combines elegance with ergonomic comfort. Find X9 is offered in two colour options: Titanium Grey, and Space Black. Find X9 Pro arrives in two premium finishes, Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. All models feature a refined matte glass finish and matte aluminum frame that enhances both aesthetics and grip.

Complementing this design are two impeccably crafted flat displays. Find X9 features a compact 6.59-inch screen, while Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch immersive display, both of which are framed by ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on four sides.

Both Find X9 and Find X9 Pro feature the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the LUMO Image Engine, OPPO’s in-house computational photography solution.

Find X9 Pro pushes boundaries even further with its breakthrough 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto.