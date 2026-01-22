O.P. Jindal Global University secures first entry in the Times Higher Education Subject Rankings 2026

Sonipat: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has attained a landmark achievement with an exceptional national and global debut in its first-ever participation in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026 , securing top positions across multiple disciplines in one of the world’s most rigorous and data-driven university ranking systems.

Rankings Highlights:

* Ranked #1 in India for Law, placing within the top 300 globally among universities from 53 countries

* Ranked #2 in India for Psychology, placed within the top 500 globally among institutions from 64 countries and territories

* JGU further strengthened its global standing in Arts & Humanities, Social Sciences, and Business & Economics , reinforcing its position as a leading multidisciplinary global university in India.

These rankings position JGU competitively against hundreds of leading universities worldwide , underscoring its strength as a multidisciplinary institution with consistent performance across key academic areas. The Times Higher Education Subject Rankings 2026 assessed 2,191 universities from 115 countries and territories, with only institutions meeting stringent thresholds for data credibility, teaching excellence, and research performance included. JGU’s strong performance in this highly selective global evaluation highlights its rapid academic rise and expanding international reputation.

Pillar-wise Performance and Methodological Strength

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the only global rankings that comprehensively evaluate research-intensive universities across four core missions : teaching, research, knowledge transfer (industry engagement), and international outlook. Importantly, 60–65% of the overall methodology is weighted towards research-related pillars , including research environment, research quality, research outlook, and industry impact.

The subject rankings apply 18 globally trusted performance indicators , recalibrated by discipline and grouped into five core pillars:

* Teaching

* Research Environment

* Research Quality

* International Outlook

* Industry

The Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Mr. Naveen Jindal said “I extend special congratulations to JGU for its undisputed leadership in the subjects recognised by THE 2026 Rankings and I thank the faculty members, research community, and professional staff whose dedication, data stewardship, and institutional commitment made this achievement possible. JGU’s governance and strategic leadership have been instrumental in steering JGU’s rankings, benchmarking, and global positioning efforts, confidently aligning it with the best universities in the world.”

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr. ) C. Raj Kumar said on this historic achievement, “These rankings firmly position JGU as India’s leading multidisciplinary institution, at a time when India now has the second-highest number of ranked universities globally, behind only the United States. They stand as a powerful testament to our shared commitment to academic rigor, research innovation, international collaboration, and institutional excellence.”

JGU’s first-time success in the THE Subject Rankings 2026 reflects:

* Rapid advancement in research quality and impact

* Strong and sustained international engagement

* Robust academic performance across disciplines

* Growing global credibility and recognition

JGU has demonstrated exceptional strengths across the following pillars:

* International Outlook emerged as the strongest pillar in Law, Psychology, and Social Sciences , reflecting high levels of international faculty, students, and global research collaboration

* Research Quality was the top-performing pillar in Arts & Humanities and Business & Economics , highlighting strong citation impact, research excellence, and global influence

Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Office of Academic Governance & Student Life, who led the rigorous rankings process said, “O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has made a remarkable national and international debut through its first-ever recognition in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026. This significant milestone is a powerful reflection of the founding vision of the University, the institutional inspiration that has guided its growth, and the sustained commitment and collective effort that have shaped JGU’s exceptional journey over the years.”

National and Global Significance

These outcomes firmly establish JGU as one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities in the THE Subject Rankings 2026. The achievement is particularly notable as India now has the second-highest number of ranked universities globally , behind only the United States , signalling the country’s rising prominence in the global higher education landscape.

This milestone underscores JGU’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and global engagement, and marks a significant step forward in its journey as a globally benchmarked university.