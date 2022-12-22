Only eight coal mines auctioned in 4th round of auctions: Joshi

New Delhi: Out of 99 coal mines that were put on the block in the fourth round of the auction, just eight blocks have been auctioned successfully, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Development of new mines are required towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to reduce import dependence. Coal demand of 1500 million tonne per annum (MTPA) is projected by the year 2030, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

"The fourth round of commercial auctions was launched on December 16, 2021 and 99 coal mines were offered. Out of 99, only 8 mines have been successfully auctioned,"

he said.

The 99 mines were in states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.

Joshi further said that resettlement & rehabilitation of project affected families will be done as per prevailing norms of the state governments.