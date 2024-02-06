ONGC, TotalEnergies ink Cooperation Agreement for detecting and measuring Methane Emissions

Goa: On the occasion of India Energy Week 2024, ONGC signed a Cooperation Agreement with TotalEnergies to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns using TotalEnergies’ pioneer AUSEA (Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications) technology.

The Cooperation Agreement was signed by Country Chair of TotalEnergies in India Dr. Sangkaran Ratnam, and ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat on 6 February 2024.

ONGC has been inviting international technology partners to help reduce its methane emissions in India by 2030, while TotalEnergies has decided to share its AUSEA technology in an effort to pivot the whole industry towards zero methane emissions by 2030. Both companies are party to the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), global industry initiative launched at COP28.

ONGC joins a growing list of national companies who have signed cooperation agreements with TotalEnergies for the use of AUSEA including Petrobras in Brazil, SOCAR in Azerbaijan, Sonangol in Angola and NNPCL in Nigeria.

One-of-a-kind technology by TotalEnergies, the AUSEA gas analyzer is mounted on a drone, and was developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners. Consisting of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, AUSEA identifies their source at the same time. This technology marks a step change in methane emissions detection and measurement compared to traditional techniques. By allowing access to hard-to-reach emission points, on all types of industrial facilities, both offshore and offshore, AUSEA is reputed as one of the most accurate technologies in the

industry.