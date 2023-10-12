ONGC takes proactive steps to ensure well safety in Periyakudi

Karaikal: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is going to carry out a controlled reopening of a relief well (Well PD#2) in Periyakudi, Kariyamangalam village, Tiruvarur district.

This is being done using a drilling rig to protect the well and the surrounding community. It is a safer option compared to abandonment of the well. With support of the District Administration and the state govt, ONGC is hopeful of the necessary permissions for well intervention. There is absolutely no reason for alarm, as ONGC is continuously and diligently monitoring the situation at Well PD#2. ONGC’s operations strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures and international safety standards.

Since the enactment of the “Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act 2020,” ONGC has not drilled any new wells, ensuring strict compliance with the Act.

In 2012, ONGC commenced the spudding of this Well PD#2 after securing all necessary statutory clearances from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The well’s construction was completed in 2013, and during production testing, a high-pressure flow necessitated the well’s temporary closure. Despite earnest attempts in 2014 and 2016 to explore alternative zones within the well, technical challenges hindered progress. Recognising the imperative of ensuring the well’s safety and the welfare of Kariyamangalam’s residents, ONGC approached the district administration in 2022 to propose workover operations.

A peace meeting convened at the RDO office in Mannargudi on August 2, 2022, unfortunately concluded without consensus due to local resistance stemming from misunderstandings and limited understanding of the operation’s principles. As a responsible corporate citizen, ONGC remains dedicated to serving the people of Tamil Nadu and contributing significantly to the state and nation’s progress.