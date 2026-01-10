ONGC successfully establishes well control at Mori-5 in record five days

NEW DELHI: State-owned ONGC has successfully established well control at its Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh, completing the capping operation in a record five days, the company said on Saturday. The Mori-5 well, located in ONGC’s onshore asset in Andhra Pradesh, experienced a blowout on January 5, 2026, during routine service operations being carried out by contractor Deep Industries Ltd, leading to an uncontrolled release of hydrocarbons. ONGC immediately activated its crisis management protocols, suspended all related operations in the area, and mobilised specialised well-control teams and equipment to contain the situation. No fatalities were reported, and the company said safety and environmental protection were prioritised throughout the response.

In a statement, ONGC said it “has successfully established well control at Well Mori-5, completing the capping operation in a record time of five days, marking a significant achievement in blowout response and operational excellence.” With the successful capping of the well, ONGC said field-level operations related to the Mori-5 incident have been concluded and no further operational updates are expected.