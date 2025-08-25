ONGC starts monetisation of Chinnewala Tibba gas

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is pleased to announce the commencement of natural gas sales from the Discovered Small Field (DSF-II) Block RJ/ONDSF/Chinnewala/2018, marking the successful monetisation of Chinnewala Tibba gas in the Rajasthan Kutch Onland Exploratory Asset (RKOEA) on August 25, 2025.

This significant milestone reinforces ONGC’s commitment to enhancing domestic energy production and strengthening India’s energy security under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG).

Located in Western Rajasthan, close to the Indo-Pak international border, the Chinnewala Tibba block covers an area of 73 sq. km and holds promising gas reserves.

ONGC has commenced sales of 1.0 lakh standard cubic meters of gas per day (LSCMD), thereby contributing to the region’s growing energy requirements.

Gas evacuation to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), Ramgarh, began on August 25, 2025, through ONGC’s Gamnewala Gas Collection Station (GCS).

This accomplishment was enabled by the close collaboration between ONGC, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), GAIL, Oil India Limited (OIL), and RRVUNL, ensuring smooth integration of gas supplies into the regional power grid.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of ONGC Director (Strategy & Corporate Affairs), Arunangshu Sarkar; Director (Exploration), Om Prakash Sinha; along with other senior

dignitaries.