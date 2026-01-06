ONGC senior team takes charge of Well Mori-5 ops

New Delhi: The senior management of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), including Director (Technology & Field Services) Vikram Saxena from Delhi, along with Crisis Management Team (CMT) experts, have assumed operational control of Well Mori-5, located at Irusumanda Village, Malkipuram Mandal, following the incident at the site.

Excavation work has been completed for the creation of a temporary canal from a nearby irrigation source to facilitate deployment of high-capacity firewater pumps.

Fire pumps have reached the wellsite, and placement activities are in progress. A comprehensive blowout control plan has been finalised.

A gradual reduction in the flame intensity and size is being witnessed. The team has also been able to change the flame to a vertical direction.

Air quality, noise levels, and nearby water bodies are being continuously monitored to minimise environmental impact within a 600-metre radius.

ONGC remains in continuous coordination with all stakeholders, including district and police administrations, local authorities, and the media, to ensure transparency and an effective response.

All operations are being carried out with the highest standards of safety and environmental care.