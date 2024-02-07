ONGC pavilion at IEW 24 unveils visionary pursuits in India’s energy transition

The ONGC pavilion at the ongoing second edition of India Energy Week’24 stands out as a testament to the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s dedication to meeting India’s growing energy demands.

In a smart display, the pavilion focuses on the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, highlighting the vast opportunities it offers in addressing the surging demand for energy resources.

Simultaneously, it delves into the potential within the value chain, specifically in polymers and chemicals, showcasing ONGC’s strategic diversification to adapt to the changing energy landscape.

A central theme of the exhibit revolves around ONGC’s steadfast commitment to achieving its NetZero (Scope I & II) target by 2038. The pavilion uses digital aids to present a comprehensive roadmap, making the intricate steps toward this ambitious environmental goal accessible to visitors.

Visitors can explore the intricacies of deep-water production and drilling operations, providing a firsthand look into the complexities of ONGC’s day-to-day activities.

A surprise highlight within the pavilion seamlessly aligns with the theme of IEW 2024 – “Growth, Collaboration, and Transition.”

The pavilion stands as a beacon of ONGC’s role in shaping India’s energy future, inviting all to join in the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.