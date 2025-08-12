ONGC-OIL pact signing

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL), has formally signed Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) for two onland Blocks and one Ultra Deepwater Block awarded under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-IX. The agreement was signed on Tuesday at ONGC’s Deendayal Urja Bhavan, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi in presence of Saloma Yomdo, Director (E&D), Oil India; Arunangshu Sarkar, Director (Strategy & Corporate Affairs), ONGC; and Om Prakash Sinha, Director (Exploration), ONGC.