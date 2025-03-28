ONGC NTPC Green acquires 100% stake in Ayana Renewable Power

New Delhi: ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited (ONGPL), a 50:50 Joint Venture Company of NTPC Green Energy Ltd and ONGC Green Ltd, has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Ayana Renewable Power Private Ltd on March 27, 2025.

The Competition Commission of India had given its approval for the acquisition on March 11, 2025.

Ayana, a leading renewable energy platform, has capacity of approx. 4112 MW (2123 MW of operational and 1989 MW under-construction assets), strategically located across resource-rich states. Its portfolio is backed by high-credit-rated off-takers such as SECI, NTPC, GUVNL, and Indian Railways.

With this acquisition, the total operating capacity of #NTPCGreen Energy Limited reaches 5.9 GW, including its subsidiaries & JVs, as on date. Through this acquisition, NGEL aims to expand its capacity in the renewable energy sector to meet its target of 60 GW renewable capacity by 2032.