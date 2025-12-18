ONGC issues notice against fraudulent use of its name

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a public notice warning stakeholders against an unauthorized entity operating under the name “ONGC INDIA” and falsely claiming association with the company.

ONGC clarified that the entity has no relationship or affiliation with the corporation, its subsidiaries or group companies.

The use of the name and related representations is unauthorized and appears intended to mislead stakeholders for wrongful gain.

The company has advised the public, government bodies, vendors, contractors, banks and financial institutions to immediately refrain from dealing with the said entity or any individual claiming links with ONGC.

It said any such transactions would be undertaken at the sole risk of the concerned parties, and the company will not be liable for any losses or damages.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has urged anyone who has encountered or engaged with such entities to report the matter with supporting documents, adding that it may initiate civil and criminal action against those involved.