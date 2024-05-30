ONGC, EverEnviro to set up 10 CBG plants in India

New Delhi: Energy Maharatna, ONGC and EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt. Ltd., a leading developer of compressed biogas in India have formed a joint venture (JV) to set up 10 Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across India.

The two companies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same.

These plants, being set up in the first phase, are expected to reduce India’s reliance on imported gas and boost domestic renewable energy production.

The 50:50 JV between ONGC and EverEnviro aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives, including the Global Bio-Fuels Alliance and the ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2070. By harnessing diverse feedstocks such as agri waste, agro-industrial waste, energy crops, and municipal solid waste (MSW), the partnership aims to mitigate approximately 7.5 lakh tons of CO2 equivalent annually.

EverEnviro aims to establish over 100 CBG plants across India based on diverse feedstock, including municipal solid waste (MSW),

agro waste, and agro-industrial waste.