ONGC CVO Ranjan Prakash Thakur gets extension until Sept 30, 2026

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has extended the deputation tenure of Ranjan Prakash Thakur (IRTS) as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of ONGC until September 30, 2026, or until further orders. Thakur assumed the role in April 2022. As CVO, he oversees vigilance and promotes transparency within the PSU. With over 30 years in public service, Thakur previously served as Principal Secretary for Industry, Commerce, and Civil Aviation in J&K and held key roles in Indian Railways, NTPC & Doordarshan. His past posts include Executive Director in the Ministry of Railways & Divisional Railway Manager, Patna. An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College and IIFT, he also holds credentials from IIM Indore & a diploma from Germany in Multi-Modal Transport.