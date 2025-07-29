ONGC, BP & Reliance Industries sign pact to explore offshore block in Saurashtra basin

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), in partnership with BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has formally signed a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) for offshore exploration of Block GS-OSHP-2022/2, awarded under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-IX.

The agreement was signed on 28 July 2025 at ONGC’s Deendayal Urja Bhavan, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The block, located off the western coast in the Saurashtra Basin, spans an area of approximately 5,454 square kilometres and is classified under Category-II basins. The consortium, with ONGC designated as the Operator, is set to undertake exploratory activities aimed at assessing and harnessing the hydrocarbon potential of the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, Manoj Kumar, Director (Finance), BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited; and Avinash Kumar Pathak, Senior Vice President, Reliance Industries Limited, including Arunangshu Sarkar, Director (Strategy & Corporate Affairs), ONGC; Om Prakash Sinha, Director (Exploration), ONGC; and Sanjay Baveja, Chief (Exploration- JV & BD).

This agreement marks a significant milestone in collaborative energy exploration and reflects the consortium’s shared commitment to advancing India’s energy security and contributing to the nation’s long-term energy goals.