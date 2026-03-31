ONGC begins gas output from its Daman project

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has commenced gas production from its Daman Upside Development Project in the Arabian Sea, strengthening India’s domestic energy supply amid global disruptions.

In a regulatory filing, the firm said the project, located about 180 kms north-west of Mumbai and about 80 kms south of Pipavav, Gujarat, “achieved a significant milestone on March 29 by monetisation through flowing gas from Platform B-12-24P”.

“This platform has been successfully commissioned and gas sent to Hazira Plant,” it said, adding that the project was executed in less than two years from the date of award.

The project aims to produce 21.5 billion cubic meters of gas, utilising 4 new wellhead platforms (including B-12-24P) and 140 km of pipelines to send gas to the Hazira plant.

It is expected to reach a peak production of around 5 million standard cubic meters per day.

ONGC, however, did not give current flow rates. “This (commissioning) has been achieved through strong project execution, innovative use of the drill-deck and strong performance by drilling and production teams. This milestone marks the commencement of gas monetisation from the DUDP (Daman Upside Development Project),” it said.