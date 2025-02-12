ONGC and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited aign MoU to collaborate on battery energy storage solutions

India’s energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, to explore collaborative opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) value chain on 12 February 2025. The MoU was formalized at India Energy Week 2025 in the presence of Mr. Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director, TPREL, and other distinguished dignitaries.

This strategic partnership underscores ONGC’s commitment to enhancing India’s energy security through the integration of renewable energy and advanced storage solutions. The collaboration will explore a range of applications across the BESS value chain, including:

• Utility-scale energy storage systems

• Grid stabilization and ancillary services

• Renewable energy integration and hybrid solutions

• Industrial and commercial energy storage applications

• Microgrid and backup power solutions

• Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC, stated:

"As India transitions towards a sustainable energy future, ONGC remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives. This collaboration with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited represents a strategic step towards strengthening energy storage capabilities, which are vital for grid stability and renewable energy adoption. By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s energy transition and long-term energy security.”

Mr. Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director, TPREL, commented:

"This partnership with ONGC marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive India’s energy transition. Battery Energy Storage Systems will play a crucial role in strengthening grid reliability, enabling greater renewable energy integration, and supporting India’s ambitious clean energy goals. Together with ONGC, we aim to develop innovative storage solutions that will pave the way for a sustainable and resilient energy future.”

This collaboration aligns with India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to sustainability. TPREL’s successful commissioning of India’s largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project—a 100 MW Solar PV plant with 120 MWh Utility-Scale BESS at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh—demonstrates its leadership in deploying advanced energy storage technologies.

The partnership between ONGC and TPREL is a significant milestone in fostering technological innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability, contributing to the development of a robust and resilient energy infrastructure for the nation.