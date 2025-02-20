ONGC achieves B-rating in 2024 CDP Climate score

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has achieved a B-rating in the 2024 CDP thematic score for Climate, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the recognition underscores its “dedication to transparency in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices”.

“By strengthening its climate-related disclosures, ONGC continues to align with global best practices, driving significant progress toward a low-carbon and sustainable future,” it said.

ONGC is part of a “record-breaking 24,800+ organisations leveraging data to drive Earth-positive decisions. In an era where environmental responsibility is integral to business success, data-driven transparency enables companies to transition from disclosure to action”.

“As India’s largest energy company, ONGC is committed to integrating sustainability into its core operations...By continuously refining its climate disclosure practices, ONGC remains dedicated to supporting India’s transition to a sustainable energy ecosystem,” the company said.

ONGC’s disclosure data will be shared with key stakeholders, including CDP Capital Market Signatories, regulatory bodies and strategic partners.

CDP scores play a critical role in helping organisations navigate regulatory compliance, manage climate risks and identify sustainable opportunities.