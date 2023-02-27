Omaxe Chowk to have biggest food court in India with 2K seating capacity

New Delhi: Omaxe Chowk, a first-of-its-kind retail destination located in the heart of Delhi - Chandni Chowk brings the largest food court in India. Spread across one lakh sq. ft area, the food court will have over 2,000 seating capacity.

Chandni Chowk is famous for its delicacies and rich food culture. Having India’s largest food court here will further strengthen its food legacy.

It will allow various brands across QSR’, multiple service options, and casual dining restaurants to establish their presence. Omaxe Chowk has signed up with brands like Haldiram’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Subway, Biryani Blues, Berco’s, Nanking, Sagar Ratna, Dominos, KFC, WOW Momo’s, WOW China, Hira Sweets, Wah Ji Wah, Amritsari Express, Maska, Chicago Pizza, Bonjuz, Nazeer, Jung Bahadur Kachori, Kuremal ki Kulfi, Gaya Prasad Pranthe Wale, KDH Chaat, Kunwar ji, etc. and continues to gain interest from various domestic and international F&B brands.

Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd. said “Omaxe Chowk is focused on facilitating a seamless and organised retail experience for visitors and shoppers. In this, one cannot forget the richness of Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi in its food

legacy.

Considering the same, we have created India’s largest food court in Omaxe Chowk. Various brands are already onboarded with us and the food court is 80 per cent leased out. The response from the brands has been overwhelming and we are in advanced talks with a few of the key F&B brands.”

According to a report by JLL, Chandni Chowk witnesses 4-6 lakh daily visitors.

The establishment of such an organised food space offering a great mix of brands under one roof will further intrigue visitors and shoppers here with one of its kind experiences. The mix of brands will serve the best delicacies across cuisines from Chinese, North Indian, and Mughlai to Old Delhi’s famous street food at Omaxe Chowk’s food court.