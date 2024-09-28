Ola Electric Launches ‘Network Partner Program’ to Expand EV Reach into Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

BENGALURU: Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, announced today the launch of its ‘Network Partner Program,’ aimed at accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and urban pockets where EV penetration remains low. The company has already on-boarded 625 partners and aims to reach 1,000 partners ahead of the festive season this year, with a broader goal of expanding its sales and service network to 10,000 partners by the end of 2025. The program is designed to offer an advantage over competitors by requiring limited investment from partners and enabling rapid scalability compared to the traditional dealership model. Ola Electric currently operates nearly 800 company-owned stores, and with the new program, it will increase its sales and service touch points to nearly 1,800 before the holiday season.

“Our D2C model has been extremely successful in driving sustainable business growth,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD of Ola Electric. “The Network Partner Program will further amplify the benefits of our D2C network by requiring limited capital investment and scaling up quickly. This program will be pivotal in expanding EV adoption across both urban and rural markets.” The program will also play a key role in supporting the sales and service network for Ola Electric’s upcoming Roadster motorcycle portfolio. The company’s existing S1 portfolio features six offerings across various price points, from premium models like the S1 Pro and S1 Air, to mass-market options like the S1 X series. Additionally, Ola Electric recently announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, which includes the Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro models, featuring advanced technology and performance. Prices for the new motorcycles start from Rs 74,999, Rs1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.