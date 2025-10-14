OIL upgrades Numaligarh–Siliguri pipeline

New Delhi: Oil India Ltd (OIL) in its commitment towards India’s energy security has achieved a major milestone with the Mechanical Completion of one of its flagship infrastructure projects — Upgradation of Facilities of the Numaligarh–Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) — on October 12, 2025. The project aims to enhance the transportation capacity of the existing pipeline from 1.72 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) to 5.5 MMTPA, thereby strengthening OIL’s midstream infrastructure to handle increased product flows from the Numaligarh Refinery.

This achievement underscores OIL’s capability towards successful execution of the ongoing Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project, which will increase refinery capacity from 3.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA.

The NSPL upgradation project spans across Assam and West Bengal, comprising five pump stations and one receipt terminal.

The completion of this critical milestone reaffirms OIL’s unwavering commitment to enhancing energy infrastructure in the Northeastern region and contributing to the nation’s growing demand for petroleum

products.