OIL reports consolidated PAT of Rs 2,046 cr in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: Oil India Ltd declared its financial results for Q1FY26 on Tuesday in Noida. The company sustained its consolidated PAT at Rs 2,046.51 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 2,016.30 crore in Q1FY25.

OIL achieved a standalone PAT of Rs 813.48 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 1,466.84 crore achieved in Q1FY25 due to sharp drop in crude price realisation from $84.89/bbl in Q1FY25 to $66.20/bbl in Q1FY26, a drop of 22 per cent.

The consolidated Earnings Per Share for Q1FY26 is RS 11.66/share against Rs 11.59/share for Q1FY25. On Production front, continuing its growth story, OIL pursued its efforts towards ensuring Nation’s Energy Security by sustaining its Oil & Gas production (O+OEG) from its matured and old oilfields in the Northeast at 1.680 MMTOE in Q1FY26 against 1.689 MMTOE in Q1FY25.

During the quarter, OIL made a Hydrocarbon discovery at Namrup-Borhat OALP block and commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block located in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer District. OIL’s material subsidiary NRL sustained its crude throughput at 799 TMT during Q1FY26 against 764 TMT achieved in Q1FY25.