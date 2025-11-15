OIL records standalone PAT of `1,044 cr in Q2 FY26

New Delhi: Oil India Ltd (OIL) declared its financial results for Q2FY26, in its 574th meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday in Noida.

The firm sustained its consolidated turnover at Rs 9,175 crore in Q2FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 8,136 crore in Q2FY25.

OIL achieved a standalone PAT of Rs 1,044 crore in Q2FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 1,834 crore in Q2FY25 due to sharp drop in crude price realisation from $79.33/bbl in Q2FY25 to $68.19/bbl in Q2FY26, a drop of 14 per cent. The company’s Board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3.50/- per fully paid equity share.

Continuing its sustained efforts, the company produced 1.652 MMTOE of O+OEG in Q2FY26 vis-à-vis 1.674 MMTOE of O+OEG in Q2FY25. OIL’s material subsidiary NRL sustained its crude throughput at 753 TMT during Q2FY26 vis-à-vis 683 TMT achieved in Q2FY25 with a capacity utilization 100.38 per cent.

During the quarter, OIL's material subsidiary NRL created history with the inauguration of India's first 2G bioethanol plant by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India that uses bamboo as feedstock. OIL achieved a major milestone during Q2FY26 by way of mechanical completion for upgradation of facilities of the Numaligarh–Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL).