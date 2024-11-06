OIL posts Q2 PAT of `1,834.07 cr

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has demonstrated continued momentum in crude oil and natural gas production by recording 4.79 per cent rise in crude oil output for Q2 FY25, achieving 0.875 MMT.

The Crude Oil production for the half-year FY25 increased by 5.5 per cent to 1.746 MMT while Natural gas production also grew by 3.99 per cent, reaching 1,617 MMSCM during the period.

The company posted Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,834.07 crore for Q2 FY25 while PAT for the half year ended September 30, 2024 is recorded at Rs 3,300.91 crore.

Additionally, OIL’s group turnover for the half-year FY25 increased to Rs 17,486.79 crore and PAT is recorded at Rs 4,085.46 crore.

OIL’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the half year ending September 30, 2024, stands at Rs 20.29/share. The substantial growth in OIL’s physical & financial performance showcases OIL’s strong performance and its commitment to Energy Self-reliance in India’s energy sector.