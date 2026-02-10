OIL posts consolidated PAT of Rs 1,436 cr in Q3

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) declared its financial results for Q3FY26, in its 577th meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday in Noida.

The Company sustained its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 1,436 crore in Q3FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 1,457 crore in Q3FY25. The consolidated PAT for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 is Rs 5,126 crore vis-à-vis Rs 5,543 crore.

OIL achieved a standalone PAT of Rs 808 crore in Q3FY26 vis-à-vis Rs 1,222 crore in Q3FY25 due to sharp decline in crude price realisation from $73.82/bbl in Q3FY25 to $62.84/bbl in Q3FY26, a drop of 15 per cent.

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 7.00 per fully paid up equity share in addition to 1st Interim Dividend of Rs 3.50 per fully paid up equity share.

In its efforts towards ensuring Nation’s Energy Security, the Company, continuing its sustained efforts, produced 1.659 MMTOE of Oil & Gas production (O+OEG) from its matured and old oilfields in Q3FY26 vis-à-vis 1.697 MMTOE in Q3 FY25. OIL has achieved daily production of 9861 MT of crude oil on December 31, 2025, which is highest daily production during last decade.

OIL’s material subsidiary NRL achieved a robust 125 per cent growth in PAT, rising to Rs 867 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 385 crore in Q3FY25 with a GRM of $16.27/bbl.

During the quarter, NRL has been conferred with ‘Navratna’ status acknowledging NRL’s strong financial performance, rapid growth & crucial role in strengthening India’s energy security.