OIL posts Rs 4,522.71 cr PAT in December qtr of FY25

New Delhi: Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Friday announced financial and operational results for third quarter and nine months (April-December) of current financial year.

On basis of enhanced crude oil production, the company registered a 28.38 per cent growth in PAT in Q3 FY25 which increased to Rs 4,522.71 crore from Rs 3,523.02 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. EBITDA margin for Q3 FY25 also increased to 42.76 per cent from 41.34 per cent for Q3 FY24.

The Company’s group PAT for nine months ending December 31, 2024 increased by 19.26 per cent to Rs 5,542.66 crore from Rs 4,647.51 crore registered during the corresponding period of FY24.

For 9 months ending December 31 2024, the company registered a cumulative hike of 4.10 per cent in its crude production which increased to 2.614 MMT from 2.511 MMT produced in the corresponding period of FY24.

The company also registered a surge of 2.90 per cent in its cumulative gas production by end of Q3 FY25 to 2,446 MMSCM from 2,377 MMSCM registered during the corresponding period of FY24.

OIL Board recommended an Interim Dividend of Rs 7/- per fully paid equity share.