OIL organises ESG Conclave at FHQ, Duliajan

Duliajan: In response to the global imperative to address Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects, and in recognition of the increasing importance of ESG considerations, Oil India Limited (OIL) organised a two-day ESG Conclave, today at Duliajan. The event was graced by Dr Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL and Chairman, NRL; Harish Madhav, Director (Finance) OIL, Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director (Operations) OIL, Dr Manas Kumar Sharma, Director (Exploration & Development) OIL, Sanjay Choudhuri, Director (Finance) NRL, Atindra Roychoudhury, RCE (OIL) and Gopal Sarma, RCE (NRL).

Dr Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL and Chairman, NRL who had joined virtually via video conference spoke at length in his keynote address about OIL’s commitment to implementing ESG practices in Company’s business operations. He reiterated that the Company is steadfast in taking care of the environment, protecting social commitments and ensuring a transparent governance structure to provide a secured environment for OIL’s diverse stakeholders.

The event also witnessed the launch of Project SEED (Social, Environmental and Economic Development), that envisions a future where sustainable practices not only meet the ESG goals but also fosters holistic and inclusive development for all. The successful completion of the first day of the conclave witnessed discussions on ESG strategies and practices. Industry experts as speakers during the sessions and panel discussions provided valuable insights on integrating ESG considerations into business decision-making processes. These sessions aimed at empowering leadership with the knowledge necessary to drive value and success through ESG integration.

The second day of the event is planned to aim at the fundamentals of ESG and how these principles can be seamlessly integrated into the daily work activities of middle and junior management.

The ESG Conclave at OIL FHQ, Duliajan, is aligned with the global call for sustainable business practices and carbon footprint reduction. OIL remains committed to embracing ESG principles and fostering a culture of sustainability and responsibility.