OIL, NEEPCO ink agreement

Oil India Ltd (OIL) has inked a long-term firm Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) for continued supply of 1.4 MMSCMD of Natural Gas to NEEPCO’s Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS) at Bokuloni, Dibrugarh for another 15 years. The agreement was executed by the Executive Director (Business Development), OIL Sh Ranjan Goswami and Executive Director (Operation & Maintenance), NEEPCO, Sh Bijit Kumar Goswami at the AGBPS office at Bokuloni, Dibrugarh, Assam.