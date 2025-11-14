Oil Min inaugurates Hydrothermal Liquefaction Pilot Plant at HPGRDC

Mumbai: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Hindustan Petroleum’s Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru, where he was received by HPCL Chairman and MD Vikas Kaushal and other senior officials.

He lauded the Centre’s work, led by over 150 scientists, including 37 per cent women, in advancing India’s Energy Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Puri inaugurated the Hydrothermal Liquefaction Pilot Plant, which converts seaweed into bio-crude and other bio-products, calling it a significant step toward sustainable bioenergy.

He urged stronger R&D across the oil and gas sector and encouraged HPCL to explore commercial opportunities in emerging energy technologies.

The visit also featured a flex-fuel retrofit kit for two-wheelers and updates on HPGRDC’s battery research and indigenous electrolyser development for cost-effective green hydrogen production.