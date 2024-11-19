OIL inks technical service pact with TotalEnergies

Noida: Oil India Ltd (OIL) and TotalEnergies inked a Technical Service Agreement in Paris on November 18, 2024 to facilitate collaboration between OIL and TotalEnergies with specific focus on drilling of stratigraphic wells in Indian

Offshore waters.

The Stratigraphic well campaign, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India is foreseen to open up new vistas for hydrocarbon exploration and development in Deep and Ultra-deep offshore acreages through acquisition of critical subsurface data, Petroleum System Modelling studies and shall be a primer in defining upon and substantiating the hydrocarbon potential in Indian Offshore Basin.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in India’s offshore Hydrocarbon exploration impetus and will leverage the technical know-how and expertise of TotalEnergies in Deep & Ultradeep drilling in offshore waters across the globe.

The engagement and exchanges shall go a long way in driving exploration & unlocking the hydrocarbon potential in Offshore waters of India and encouraging investment by international oil companies in E&P sector of India.