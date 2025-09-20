OIL inks Agreements with HCL & RVUNL

Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to co-operate and collaborate for exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals including Copper and associated minerals. The MoU was signed and exchanged in presence of Dr Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director of Oil India Ltd and Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Copper Ltd and senior officials of both the companies.

Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) in Jaipur on Friday to establish a JV Company (JVC). The JVC will develop 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects, comprising 1000 MW of solar and 200 MW of wind, within RVUNL’s Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan. The JVA was signed by Devendra Shringi, Chairman & MD of RVUNL & Ranjan Goswami, Executive Director (Business Development) of OIL in presence of Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary Energy, Rajasthan and Trailukya Borgohain, Director (Operations), OIL.