Oil India’s PAT rises 3.7% to `1,613.43 cr in Q1 FY24

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL), accorded Maharatna status recently by the Government of India, posted a rise of 3.7 per cent in its Profit after Tax (PAT) in the first quarter of FY2023-24 at Rs 1,613.43 crore against Rs 1,555.49 crore in first quarter of last fiscal.

The growth comes on the strength of a 5.3 per cent growth in its crude oil production to 0.820 MMT in Q1 of FY 2023-24 vis-a-vis 0.729 MMT produced in Q1 of FY23, coupled with lower operating

costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the period ended 30th June 2023 has increased to Rs 14.88/share as compared to Rs 14.34/share in the previous comparative

period, while, the EBITDA margin for the period ended June 30, June 2023 has increased to 53.49 per cent as compared to 44.76 per cent in the previous comparative period, an increase of 19.51 per cent.

Oil India Board, in its 545th Board Meeting held on August 8, 2023, approved the first quarter of current fiscal results for period ending June 30, 2023.