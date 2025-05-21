Oil India reports 10.13% growth in PAT in FY25

New Delhi: State-owned Oil India Ltd has registered an increase of 10.13 per cent in net profit at Rs 6,114.19 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also, it achieved the highest-ever combined oil and gas production of 6.71 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the 2024-25 fiscal year (FY25).

Crude oil production for the year ended March 31, 2025 increased 2.95 per cent to 3.458 million tonnes and the natural gas production rose 2.20 per cent to 3.252 billion cubic me-ters. During FY25, the company achieved an increase of 123.07 per cent in its capex utilisation at Rs 8,467.33 crore.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share. This is in addition to 100 per cent dividend paid by the company by way of interim dividend dur-ing the year.