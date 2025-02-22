Oil India Limited signs agreement with MECL

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) to collaborate in the exploration and development of critical mineral blocks in India and overseas. The MoU was signed in the presence of CMD, Director and senior officers from OIL and MECL. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in fostering the exploration of critical minerals both in India and overseas, recognising their vital importance for the nation’s energy security and sustainable growth.

Under this collaboration, OIL and MECL will jointly undertake exploration activities aimed at identifying, evaluating, and developing mineral-rich blocks both in India and overseas, including the recently awarded block of OIL - The Phop Graphite and Vanadium block in Arunachal Pradesh.