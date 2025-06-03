Oil India commences gas production in Jaisalmer

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) on Sunday commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block located in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

OIL has set benchmark by achieving fast monetisation from DSF III block by successfully drilling 3 MWP wells within the development period leading to supply of 67,200 SCMD gas to be further enhanced to production of 100MSCMD gas from the Bakhritibba Block in Jaisalmer district, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“This milestone underscores OIL’s unwavering commitment to resilience, resolve, and responsibility, as teams on the ground operate in some of the most challenging desert conditions to sustain vital energy flows from this frontier region,” it added.