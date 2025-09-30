OIL, GAIL (India) Ltd sign MoU to boost natural gas collaboration

New Delhi: Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) Ltd to strengthen cooperation across the natural gas value chain and unlock synergies for expanding access to cleaner energy across the country.

The MoU was executed by Director (Marketing), GAIL, and Director (Operations), OIL in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), AS, MoPNG, JS (GP), MoPNG, CMD-GAIL, and CMD-OIL.

On this occasion, Secretary, MoPNG, stated that the MoU is a timely step towards enhancing domestic gas availability and ensuring its seamless access to demand centres across India. He emphasized that collaborations such as this between OIL and GAIL are crucial in realising the Government’s vision of a gas-based economy and in accelerating the country’s energy transition.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD, GAIL stated that the collaboration would contribute to enhancing national energy security, expanding access to natural gas and supporting the Government’s vision of cleaner, sustainable energy for all. CMD, OIL said that the MoU represents a significant step in leveraging OIL’s upstream strengths alongside GAIL’s proven expertise in marketing and gas distribution infrastructure to accelerate the country’s progress towards a gas-based economy while creating value for all stakeholders.