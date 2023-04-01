Odisha govt approves five projects worth Rs 35,760 cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved five industrial projects worth Rs 35,760 crore which would generate employment for 38,100 people, an official said.

The five projects got the nod at the meeting of High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Patnaik.

The approved projects are spread across diverse sectors like IT & ESDM /green energy equipment, steel, chemicals and textile. The proposed projects will be set up across various parts of the state like in Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Keonjhar districts, the official said.

The committee has given a go-ahead to two projects in the steel sector, one project in green energy and equipment, one project in the chemicals sector, and one project in technical textile sector.

The HLCA approved the proposal of WAREE Energies Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 25,000 crore. It proposes to set up an Integrated Solar Equipment Manufacturing Complex by setting of 50,000 MT Polysilicon, 10,000 MW each of Ingot, Wafer, Solar Cells, and Solar Module at Neulopoi, in Dhenkanal district.

The project is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 14,000 people in the state.