Odisha approves scheme to boost aviation sector

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday approved the ‘B-MAAN’ (Building and management of aviation assets and network) scheme with a total outlay of Rs 14,182 crore to make the state an aviation hub in eastern India, an official said.

A meeting of the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the B-MAAN scheme, an umbrella scheme for aviation sector development, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said. “The scheme aims to bring all aspects of aviation under one comprehensive framework. It is expected to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in eastern India under the inclusive vision ‘Aviation for All’”, Ahuja said.

The major components of the scheme include infrastructure development and modernisation, air connectivity and viable gap funding, repair and overhaul ecosystem.