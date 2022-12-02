Nxtra by Airtel set to construct hyper-scale data centre at a cost of Rs 600 cr in New Town

KOLKATA: Nxtra by Airtel, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel has started a new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata, said the company.



The data centre will be built at a cost of about Rs 600 crore. The development of this largest data centre is likely to cater to the underserved markets of East and North-East regions along with the SAARC countries.

Once ready, this data centre will be Nxtra's first large-scale facility in east India in addition to its already existing 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India.

The new centre will further cement Nxtra's position as the nation's largest network of data centres. Rajesh Tapadia, Executive & COO, Nxtra by Airtel said: "Nxtra and Airtel are delighted to partner WestBengal in its digital-first economy agenda and would like to thank the state government for its unflinching support. The new facility will be one of the largest data centres in East India and will be the gateway to serving customers in and around the eastern region and the SAARC countries. We are investing extensively on Green Energy and our state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral, hyper-scale Kolkata data centre will run on renewable sources of energy."

The construction started on November 22 in the presence of state IT minister Babul Supriyo and Chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) Debashis Sen. The data centre will come at Bengal Silicon Valley. It will be a 25 mg facility and will be run with the help of renewable energy. It is being built on 3 acres. It will cater to enterprises and global cloud players.

The initial investment will be Rs 600 crore and over four years another Rs 5,000 crore is expected to be pumped in.